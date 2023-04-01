XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Down 10.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 7,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

XXL Energy Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

XXL Energy Company Profile

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of six natural gas wells and five royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns a 21.5% working interest in oil and gas leases covering approximately 1,840 acres located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin owns a 16.98% working interest in four producing natural gas wells and four non-producing wells located in Colorado.

