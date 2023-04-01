Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

KEYS opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

