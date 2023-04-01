Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

