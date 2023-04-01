Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,048 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

