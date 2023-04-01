Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

