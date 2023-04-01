Xponance Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $356.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

