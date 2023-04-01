Xponance Inc. Buys 5,389 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.18 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

