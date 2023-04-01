Xponance Inc. Buys 48,753 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.
Insider Activity
NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Read More
