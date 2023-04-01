Xponance Inc. Buys 4,188 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

