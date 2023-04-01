Xponance Inc. Buys 23,510 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

