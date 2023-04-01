Xponance Inc. Acquires 36,467 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

