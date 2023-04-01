Xponance Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company's stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,458.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,452.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,400.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

