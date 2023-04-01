WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

WW International Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.63.

WW International (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. Research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 138.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.