WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.63.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. Research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 138.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

