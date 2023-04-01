World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Volume Tops $772,770.47

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $73.80 million and $772,770.47 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00062501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,181,180 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

