Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Workday comprises 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.