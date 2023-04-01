WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.23

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.23 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 46.79 ($0.57). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 46.69 ($0.57), with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Gasoline Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.20.

