Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of WLFC opened at $54.78 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a PE ratio of 456.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

