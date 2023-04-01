WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $704,141.65 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.10 million and approximately $704,141.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00324792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003619 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

