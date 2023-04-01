Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ WABC opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.
Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
