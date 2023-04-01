Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WABC opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

