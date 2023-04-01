Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $88.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

