WealthOne LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WealthOne LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $82.16. 6,451,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

