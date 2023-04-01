WealthOne LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthOne LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.