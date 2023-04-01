WealthOne LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

WealthOne LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,187,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222,960. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $121.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

