WealthOne LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

WealthOne LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,365 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

