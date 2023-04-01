WealthOne LLC Invests $541,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,436. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

