WealthOne LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

WealthOne LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,155,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,982. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $771.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

