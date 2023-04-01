WealthOne LLC Has $9.68 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,789. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

