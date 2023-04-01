WealthOne LLC Acquires Shares of 1,297 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

WealthOne LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

