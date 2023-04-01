WAX (WAXP) One Day Volume Hits $19.46 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. WAX has a market cap of $173.44 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,162,688 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,426,001,391.333733 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07178004 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $19,020,810.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

