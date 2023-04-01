Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $896,844.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.61 million and $896,844.19 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,343,356 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

