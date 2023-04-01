Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.