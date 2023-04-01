Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.45. 6,955,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

