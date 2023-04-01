VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $444,085.55

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $119.61 million and $444,085.55 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,182,097,187,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,947,932,171,471 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

