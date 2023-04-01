Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00012768 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $98.36 million and $5.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00201855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,352.83 or 1.00039700 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.61393478 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,693,249.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.