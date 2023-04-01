VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,804 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VIQ Solutions were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VQS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VQS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VQS stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

