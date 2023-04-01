Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

