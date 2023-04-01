Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $412.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

