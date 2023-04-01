Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Profile

NSRGY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.