Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.