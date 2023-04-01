Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

