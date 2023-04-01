ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

