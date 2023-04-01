Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.60. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

