Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 259,858 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up 5.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

CCEP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 1,154,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,005. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

