Verasity Price Hits $0.0062 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Verasity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $63.63 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.