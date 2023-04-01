Venus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Venus has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $73.31 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00017405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,815,402 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

