Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $204.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

