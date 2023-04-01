Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. 89,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,114. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

