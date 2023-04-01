Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.