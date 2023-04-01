Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

