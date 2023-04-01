Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 154,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

